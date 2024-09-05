N. F. Railway unloads 1024 freight rakes during the month of August 2024

GUWAHATI: N. F. Railway, in its endeavour to supply commodities at every corner of each state under its jurisdiction, had unloaded 1024 freight-carrying rakes during the month of August 2024. NFR has transported goods like FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, food grains, fertilizer, cement, coal, vegetables,

auto, tank, and other items during the month and unloaded them in different goods sheds within its jurisdiction.

During the month of August 2024, a total of 589 freight-carrying trains were unloaded in Assam, out of which 291 were loaded with essential commodities. 61 rakes in Tripura, 17 rakes in Nagaland, 10 rakes in Arunachal Pradesh, 1 rake in Manipur, and 3 rakes in Mizoram were unloaded during the month. Moreover, 204 freight rakes in West Bengal and 139 freight rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during the month of August 2024 within the jurisdiction of N. F. Railway.

Speedy execution of doubling works at important sections and advanced terminal handling facilities has led to increased inward and outward movement of freight transportation. Continuous monitoring at all levels has also resulted in a reduction of turnaround time and has increased unloading efficiency, stated a press release.

