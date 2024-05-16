Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) submits annual quality assurance report to NAAC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) recently received an ‘A’ grade accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). On Wednesday, the university submitted its annual quality assurance report (AQAR) for the 2022-23 academic year to the NAAC. The report was submitted in presence of RGU vice-chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, registrar Dr NT Rikam and IQAC director Prof Utpal Bhattacharjee.

The report is divided into three parts. The first part provides a basic description of the institution and the second part presents an extended profile of the university. The third part consists of seven criteria, which include curricular aspect, teaching-learning and evaluation, research, innovation and extension, infrastructure and learning resources, student support and progression, governance, leadership, and management, and institutional values and best practices. The report serves as a benchmark for quality assurance and continuous improvement in higher education institutions. The AQAR report for the academic year 2022-23 was distinctive as it incorporated data on distance education as well.

During the current evaluation year, there has been a notable increase in the number of teaching departments and faculty members. The institution had a substantial increase in the enrolment of Junior Research Fellows (JRFs), Senior Research Fellows (SRFs), and other research fellows, as well as the number of research articles, in comparison to the previous academic year of 2021-22.

Prof Kushwaha expressed satisfaction with the university’s significant advancement and reaffirmed the university’s dedication to upholding the rigorous standards established by NAAC. He emphasised the university’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of education and research in the seven key areas outlined by the NAAC for quality assurance. The vice-chancellor praised the AQAR team and thanked them for their prompt preparation of the report.

Also Read: Workshop on Data Science concludes at Rajiv Gandhi University campus

Also Watch: