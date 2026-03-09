NABARD and ASRLM Honour Women Farmers at International Women's Day Event in Guwahati

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), in collaboration with the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM), celebrated International Women's Day 2026 at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Sunday, shining a spotlight on the contributions of women to agriculture and rural development across the state.
The event was organised under the theme "Give to Gain: Celebrating the International Year of the Woman Farmer," and brought together women farmers, self-help group members, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), and rural development stakeholders from across Assam.
One of the highlights of the programme was the felicitation of the Joymoti Self Help Group of Darrang district, recognised as the first self-help group in Assam to be credit-linked with a bank.
The recognition acknowledged the group's pioneering role in strengthening the self-help group movement and advancing financial inclusion among rural women in the state — a milestone that has helped pave the way for thousands of similar groups across Assam.
In addition, 19 women farmers and members of women-led FPOs and Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) were honoured during the programme for their outstanding contributions to agriculture and allied sectors.
Their work spans farming, livestock rearing, and rural enterprises, and has played a significant role in improving livelihoods and building stronger community-based agricultural networks.
Officials from NABARD and ASRLM used the occasion to emphasise that women farmers remain central to rural economies, particularly in Assam where agriculture is the primary source of livelihood for a large portion of the population.
They also underlined the importance of ensuring women have access to credit, training, and institutional platforms such as self-help groups and FPOs — tools that can meaningfully expand their economic independence and long-term security.