NABARD inaugurates Grameen Bharat Mahotsav: North-East 2025 in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on Saturday inaugurated Grameen Bharat Mahotsav: North-East 2025 at the Ganesh Mandir Indoor Stadium Ground in Khanapara, Guwahati. Organized by the NABARD Assam Regional Office, the ten-day national-level exhibition-cum-sale was scheduled to continue till December 29, 2025, to promote market access and sustainable livelihoods for rural artisans, weavers and micro-entrepreneurs of the North East. The Mahotsav featured around 80 stalls set up by over 120 NABARD-supported artisans and rural producers from Assam and other Northeastern states, showcasing handlooms, handicrafts, GI-tagged products, start-up innovations and micro-enterprise goods. NABARD also felicitated Padmashree Drona Bhuyan for preserving Ojapali and Deodhoni Nritya, and National Handicrafts Award winner Bapukan Payeng for promoting Mising heritage textiles.

