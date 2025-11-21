NABARD highlights ‘Cooperatives for Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in Nagaon programmes

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: As a part of observance of Cooperative Week, the DDM, NABARD, Rajendar Perna, organized two special events for cooperatives in Nagaon district. The programmes viz. ‘Cooperation among Cooperatives for Non-Credit Cooperatives’ and ‘Promotion of Micro Credit through Cooperatives for Women SHGs/ JLGs, etc’ were attended by ARCS-Kaliabor Probin Borah, BM, Apex Coop Bank Niranjan Ch Das, and Chairman of Bholaguri Satra SSL Montu Baruah, among others.

During the events, Rajendar Perna, DDM, NABARD, informed the participants that in tune with the national agenda, the Cooperative Week is being observed by NABARD with the underlying theme of ‘Cooperatives, as vehicle for Atmanirbhar Bharat.’

He also spoke about various schemes initiated by the Ministry of Cooperation (MoC), Govt of India, to realize the vision of ‘Sahkar-se-Samriddhi,’ strengthen the cooperative movement in India, deepen its reach to the grassroots, and transform cooperatives into successful & vibrant multi-business enterprises. For sustainable development of cooperatives in the district, he emphasised on the need to have a synchronous coordination between the credit & non-credit cooperatives. Besides, he opined that credit cooperatives can play a vital role in dispensation of micro credit through group mode of financing. He suggested the Bholaguri Satra SSL to consider preparing an all-inclusive Family Credit Plan for its entire member clientele and support them through credit & other means. He shared the Indian government’s priority to triple the cooperative sector’s contribution to GDP by 2034, bring 50 crore active members into the cooperative fold, 30% increase in the number of cooperative societies, and the establishment of at least one coop society in every village.

