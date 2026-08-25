Nagaon LS bye-poll: Congress invites applications for candidacy

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has initiated preparations for the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency bye-election. As directed by APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, the party has formally invited applications from party members aspiring to contest the bye-election. According to the circular, Congress members seeking nomination from the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency must apply using the prescribed application format. Applicants are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,00,000 via a Demand Draft. As per the notification, the application submission process begins on August 24, and the last date for submission is August 28. After submitting the original application form at Rajiv Bhawan, applicants must also provide photocopies of the completed form and the Demand Draft to the presidents of the District Congress Committee (DCC) and Block Congress Committees (BCC) under the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Also Read: Assam Congress to Host Grand Youth Conclave in Guwahati to Empower Young Voices and Democratic Values