Guwahati Bihu Sanmilani Marks 75 Years with Solemn Tribute to Zubeen Garg and Bhupen Hazarika

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The historic Guwahati Bihu Sanmilani, established in 1952 at Uzanbazar’s Latasil playground, is set to celebrate its Platinum Jubilee (75 years) this year. The celebrations will be held from April 14 to April 17, 2026, coinciding with Bohag Bihu. The organising committee announced that it has reduced the programme from five days to four days in view of the prevailing atmosphere of grief following the untimely demise of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. The Guwahati Bihu Sanmilani traces its roots back to 1951, when prominent cultural figures of Assam resolved to organise the first urban Bihu celebration at the historic Latasil playground. Organisers successfully held the first event in 1952, marking the beginning of a legacy that has become a symbol of Assamese cultural identity. The Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year will carry a more solemn and cultural tone. One full day will be dedicated to the memory of Zubeen Garg, featuring performances of his songs by local and visiting artists. Another day will be devoted to the songs of Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika, aligning with his birth centenary observances. A separate day will highlight performances by artists from across Assam and the Northeast, while the final day will include various competitions across multiple cultural categories.

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