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GUWAHATI: The first Vishwa Vishnu Bhakta Mahasanga Mahasammelan 2026, along with the 10th Namami Bharatam, Firal Festival and Maharasleela Utsav of the Bishnupriya Manipuris (2017-2026), began with immense devotion and enthusiasm at the century-old Shikha Thakur Radha Govinda Sevashram, Khompal, near Kabuganj.

Organised by Sri Krishna Rukmini Kalakshetra (SKRK), the Mahasammelan marks the beginning of a year-long celebration from Hari Utthan Tithi 2026 to Hari Utthan Tithi 2027, as a part of India Tourism at Khompal.

The theme of the Mahasammelan is 'Save Soil, Save Water, Save Environment, Akhand Bharat and Viksit Bharat @ 2047'.

The programme was inaugurated by the joint hoisting of the Firals (Flag) in the temple complex on the holy Hari Utthan Tithi by Dr Shanti Pokhrel, chief guest, HoD, Department of Sanskrit, Assam University, Silchar; Dr Govind Sharma, chief speaker, Professor, Department of Sanskrit, Assam University, Silchar; Head/Director, Gyan Bharatam Cluster Centre, Assam University under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India; Co-PI, Centre for Indian Knowledge System for North East Studies, Assam University under the Ministry of Education, Government of India; and Bidhyan Sinha, chairman, Sri Krishna Rukmini Kalakshetra. In a special and deeply spiritual ritual, 15-month-old Vrishabha (Balda-Baba) Utsarga to Bhagwan Vishnu @ Bhagwan Narayan was performed by Bidhan Sinha before the replica of the Pandava-worshipped Lord Vishnu on Garuda