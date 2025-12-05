Name Dhubri–Phulbari Bridge after Zubeen: Dhubri MP in Lok Sabha

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The legacy of Assam’s beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg once again resonated in the Winter Session of Parliament on Thursday. Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Dhubri MP and senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain appealed to the Centre to name the upcoming Dhubri–Phulbari bridge after the artiste Zubeen Garg.

“Zubeen Garg was not just a singer; he was the pride and identity of the Assamese nation. He was one of the greatest artistes who took Assamese music and cultural identity to national and international platforms. To honour such an extraordinary artist, I urge that the Dhubri–Phulbari bridge be named after Zubeen Garg,” Hussain said while addressing the House.

The MP also informed that he would meet the concerned Union Minister regarding the matter.

Notably, on Wednesday, Jorhat MP and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi also raised the demand in Parliament, urging the Government of India to confer the Bharat Ratna—the country’s highest civilian award—on Zubeen Garg.

