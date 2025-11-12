Construction of Dhubri–Phulbari Bridge Progressing Rapidly; BJP Youth Leader Urges Naming It After Zubeen Garg

Dhubri: The construction work of the Dhubri–Phulbari Bridge, one of India’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, is moving ahead in full swing. Once completed, the 19.3 km-long bridge will be the longest river bridge in the country, connecting Assam and Meghalaya and significantly improving transport and trade across the northeastern region.

BJP youth leader Amanur Uddin Ahmed has expressed his appreciation for the ongoing progress and extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for their leadership in implementing such a transformative project.

Ahmed also said the bridge should be named “Zubeen Garg Setu” in honour of the legendary Assamese singer and cultural icon, acknowledging his immense contribution to the state’s identity and unity through music.