Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A Special Operations Group of West Guwahati Police District and a team from the Bharalumukh Police Station arrested one Rabial Ali @Bhanga, aged 25 years, belonging to Bogribari, after he was caught red-handed with nine vials of suspected heroin, weighing 11.69 gm, near Bhootnath today. Necessary action has been initiated against him in accordance with the law.

