Guwahati: 2 drug peddlers arrested by STF

Guwahati: A raid was conducted at the house of one Pranjit Das located at Janabandhu Path, Durgasarobar Hills, under the jurisdiction of the Jalukbari Police Station by STF, Assam, on Friday and arrested two drug peddlers, including a woman. The raid also led to the recovery of 46 vials containing suspected heroin with a total weight of 61.5 grams, cash of Rs. 680, three mobile phones, and 250 empty vials.

Pranjit Das (36) of Janabandhu Path, Durgasarobar Hills side under Jalukbari Police Station, and Hasina Begum@Maina (27) of Kachua-Gaon under Bilasipara Police Station were arrested, and necessary action is being taken.

