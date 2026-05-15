Narcotics Worth Rs 21.36 Crore Seized in Guwahati Bus Raid, 5 Suspects from Manipur Arrested

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Kamrup Police and the Special Task Force intercepted a bus bearing registration number AS 06 AC 7555 at Amingaon and seized a huge consignment of narcotics valued at approximately Rs 21.36 crore.

According to police, information was received that a large consignment of narcotics was being transported from Kwakta in Manipur to a neighbouring state through Amingaon. Investigators suspected that only drug peddlers would be travelling in the bus and that there would be no regular passengers onboard.

Based on the input, the bus was intercepted during a joint operation conducted by Kamrup Police and the STF. During the search, officials recovered 197 soap boxes containing heroin weighing 2.561 kg (excluding the weight of the soap box covers) and 8 kg of opium concealed inside a secret compartment of the bus.

Police also apprehended five persons from the vehicle. The accused have been identified as Abdul Latif (33) from Ward No. 6, Kwakta; Md Taher Ali (38) from Ward No. 5, Kwakta; Md Islamuddin (38) from Ward No. 8, Kwakta; Md Latip (30) from Ward No. 4 under Phuchakhei Police Station in Bishnupur district of Manipur; and Md Ajmer (37) from Nahrupankhong under Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East district, Manipur.

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