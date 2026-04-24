Three drug peddlers held in Guwahati city in anti-narcotics operations

GUWAHATI: Police arrested three suspected drug peddlers in separate anti-narcotics operations across the city, seizing significant quantities of heroin.

Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team of the Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD)'s Special Operations Group (SOG) and Noonmati Police Station carried out a raid in the Noonmati area and apprehended two individuals, Abhisekh Ghosh and Minku Moni Deka. Both were residents of the locality. The team recovered 17 vials of heroin weighing 21.57 grams, along with two mobile phones and Rs 810 in cash. The seized items were taken into custody and legal proceedings were initiated.

In another operation, a team from Basistha Police Station arrested Rohit Singh, a 21-year-old resident of Basistha Chariali. He was found in possession of a plastic pouch containing 26 grams of heroin and a mobile handset. Police seized the contraband and registered a case under relevant provisions of the law.

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