Narrow Temporary Bridge at Gorchuk Sparks Daily Traffic Gridlock in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The demolition of the main bridge at Gorchuk, an important link connecting Pamohi, Deepor Beel and the airport, has triggered severe traffic congestion in the area, with commuters struggling to navigate the temporary bridge constructed to facilitate movement during the ongoing reconstruction work.

Although the temporary crossing was put in place to prevent a complete disruption of traffic, commuters say its narrow design has failed to provide an effective solution. The bridge is wide enough for only one four-wheeler to pass at a time, while its restricted width makes it difficult for two-wheelers to move alongside larger vehicles.

The situation becomes particularly challenging when vehicles approach the bridge from opposite directions. Traffic from one side is often forced to wait until vehicles from the other side clear the crossing, resulting in queues building up at both ends.

Commuters have raised concerns over the daily disruption, particularly during peak hours when traffic volume increases considerably along the route.

A PWD official source from Jalukbari told that repair work on the steel girder of the original bridge is currently underway. The repaired girder will subsequently be reinstalled at its original location, the official said.

According to the official, the department is treating the work as a priority and is hopeful of completing the project before Durga Puja.

The restoration of the original bridge is expected to significantly ease traffic movement along the stretch, particularly for commuters travelling towards Pamohi, Deepor Beel and the airport.

However, until the permanent structure is restored, commuters using the Gorchuk route are likely to continue facing bottlenecks and delays, with the narrow temporary bridge remaining a major constraint to smooth traffic movement.

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