NASA Astronaut Dr Don Thomas Visits Guwahati, Inspires Young Minds at Two Schools

Guwahati: “Dream big, persevere through failures and never give up on what you believe is possible.” This powerful message from veteran NASA astronaut Dr. Don Thomas resonated with students in Guwahati as he made his first-ever visit to the city, interacting with students and educators at NPS International School (NPSIS) and Finland International School (FIS) Guwahati.

Having travelled on four space missions and completed 692 orbits around Earth, Dr. Thomas brought first-hand experiences of space exploration to young learners, sharing not only the excitement of space travel but also the challenges, setbacks and persistence that shaped his journey to becoming a NASA astronaut.

Dr. Thomas began his Guwahati engagements at NPS International School, where he addressed students and teachers at the Brahmaputra Auditorium. In an inspiring keynote address, he narrated his journey towards NASA and spoke candidly about the obstacles and failures he encountered while pursuing his dream of travelling into space.

His experiences offered students a powerful lesson in resilience and determination, demonstrating that setbacks need not stand in the way of achieving one's ambitions.

Dr. Thomas also captivated the audience with stories from his four successful space missions and his extraordinary experience of orbiting the Earth 692 times. The session was followed by an interactive Q&A, during which students posed questions about his missions, life in space, overcoming challenges and career opportunities in the aerospace industry.

“These students show the same dedication and persistence that motivated me to achieve my dreams of space travel. I look forward to coming back to Guwahati again and watching them grow further and succeed,” Dr. Thomas said while interacting with the students.

One of the most memorable moments of the visit came when an NPS International School student presented Dr. Thomas with a painting as a gesture of appreciation. The heartfelt presentation became a special moment during the interaction and reflected the admiration and excitement surrounding the astronaut's visit.

Dr. Thomas Inaugurates Discovery Auditorium at FIS Guwahati

Later in the day, Dr. Thomas visited Finland International School, Guwahati, where the school community accorded him a warm and grand welcome.

A key highlight of his visit was the inauguration of the school's Discovery Auditorium, which is envisioned as a dedicated space for innovation, knowledge-sharing, exploration and meaningful learning experiences for students.

During his interaction with students at FIS Guwahati, Dr. Thomas turned the spotlight towards the remarkable contribution of Indian astronauts and space pioneers. He spoke about some of the personalities who have left an indelible mark on the history of space exploration, including Kalpana Chawla, with whom he had worked closely at NASA for a year.

Recalling his association with Chawla, Dr. Thomas spoke about her contribution to space exploration and also highlighted the achievements of other Indian astronauts who have contributed significantly to human space travel.

Students Turn Interviewers for Special Podcast

Adding another dimension to the landmark visit, Dr. Thomas participated in a special student-hosted podcast, where two students of NPS International School had the opportunity to interview the veteran astronaut.

The podcast was conducted in the presence of representatives from major news agencies and gave the students a rare opportunity to engage directly with a NASA astronaut on subjects ranging from space exploration and science to ambition, perseverance and the future of human space travel.

The interaction also highlighted the importance of providing students with real-world platforms where they can develop communication, questioning and storytelling skills while learning directly from accomplished personalities.

Dr. Don Thomas's first visit to Guwahati became a significant and inspiring occasion for students across both institutions. His journey from facing obstacles to achieving his dream of space travel offered a lasting message to the young audience, success is not defined by the absence of failure, but by the determination to continue moving forward.

Finland International School, Guwahati, believes that education extends beyond classrooms and textbooks. Through interactions with global achievers and exposure to diverse experiences, the school aims to inspire students to remain curious, think boldly and prepare themselves to contribute meaningfully to the world of tomorrow.