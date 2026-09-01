Guwahati: App-Based Cab, Bike Taxi Services to Remain Suspended from Today

Guwahati: The App-based cab and bike taxi services in Guwahati have been disrupted from today, as drivers staged an indefinite strike over fare-related demands and other concerns.

Drivers associated with Ola, Uber and Rapido have stopped accepting bookings through the platforms, while four-wheelers, two-wheelers and electric autos have also joined the protest.

The drivers are demanding an increase in fares, citing rising fuel prices, vehicle maintenance costs and other expenses. They have sought a minimum fare of Rs 25 per kilometre for hatchbacks and Rs 30 per kilometre for sedans.

The protesting drivers have also demanded mandatory cancellation and waiting charges, along with a designated office for app-based transport services in Guwahati. They have further sought a dedicated helpline number to assist drivers with complaints and emergencies. Driver organisations said they had repeatedly raised their concerns with the department and cab companies but had not received a satisfactory resolution.

The indefinite shutdown is expected to affect thousands of commuters across Guwahati who rely on app-based cabs, autos and bike taxis for their daily transportation needs.