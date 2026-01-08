National dialogue: Youth leaders call on Governor

GUWAHATI: A delegation of 37 young leaders from Assam met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Lok Bhavan on Wednesday. The group will represent the state at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, scheduled from January 9 to 12 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The Governor congratulated the participants on their selection under the national initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted the programme’s role in connecting youth with the vision of a developed India and encouraged them to contribute ideas and take leadership roles.

Acharya noted Assam’s growing importance in national development and its emerging position as India’s gateway to Southeast Asia. He emphasized the youth’s role in shaping the country’s future and wished them success in the dialogue.

Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S.S. Meenakshi Sundaram, Director of Sports and Youth Welfare Ankur Bharali, and other dignitaries attended the meeting, stated a press release.

