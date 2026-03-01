National HPV vaccination drive launched for 14-year-old girls in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Assam, on Saturday launched the state-level roll-out of the National HPV Vaccination Campaign at the Mother and Child Hospital of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Bhangagarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched the national campaign from Ajmer, Rajasthan, while the state event was held in the presence of Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi. The drive aimed to protect 14-year-old girls from cervical cancer caused by the Human Papillomavirus through free vaccination at government health centres across Assam.

The campaign was implemented under the National Health Mission in collaboration with the Directorate of Health Services (Family Welfare), Assam. The state set a target to vaccinate around 3.6 lakh girls. Senior health officials attended the programme, during which several adolescents received the vaccine.

