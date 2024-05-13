National Lok Adalat resolves 2.3 lakh cases in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The National Lok Adalat held across the state of Assam emerged as a remarkable triumph, as it efficiently resolved a staggering total of 2,32,315 cases, both pre-litigation and pending. Among these, 31,271 cases found amicable settlements, marking a significant stride towards justice and conflict resolution. The total settlement amount soared to a notable Rs. 98,21,16,693, underscoring the profound impact of the initiative.

Organised under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and spearheaded by the Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA), the event took place on May 11, 2024. This monumental effort was orchestrated in collaboration with the Gauhati High Court Legal Services Committee, along with 33 District Legal Services Authorities and 02 Taluk Legal Services Committees, showcasing a united front in the pursuit of justice.

The scope of the National Lok Adalat was expansive, encompassing a diverse array of cases, including NI Act cases under Section 138, bank recovery cases, electricity bill disputes, matrimonial disputes, MACT cases, M.V. Act violations, and various other civil and criminal compoundable cases. This comprehensive approach ensured that a broad spectrum of legal issues were addressed, further amplifying the impact of the initiative.

The success of the National Lok Adalat underscores the indispensable role of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms in alleviating the burden on traditional court systems and ensuring timely access to justice for all sections of society.

Also Read: District Legal Services Authority to conduct National Lok Adalat in North Lakhimpur, Dhakuakhana (sentinelassam.com)