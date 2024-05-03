District Legal Services Authority to conduct National Lok Adalat in North Lakhimpur, Dhakuakhana

LAKHIMPUR: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Lakhimpur will conduct National Lok Adalat on May 11 as per direction issued by the National Legal Services Authority. Delhi and State Legal Services Authority, Guwahati, Assam. The Lok Adalats will be held at the Judicial Court premises, both at North Lakhimpur headquarters and Dhakuakhana subdivision.

In the said National Lok Adalat, pre-litigation matters like NI Act cases under section 138, money recovery cases, labour dispute cases, electricity and water bill cases (excluding non- compoundable), maintenance cases, and other Criminal Compoundable and other Civil Disputes matters will be taken up by the benches, officers, conciliators concerned for disposal.

Litigation matters, that is pending court cases like Criminal Compoundable Offences, consumer cases, NI Act cases under Section 138, money recovery cases, MACT cases, labour dispute cases, electricity and water bills cases (excluding non- compoundable), matrimonial disputes (except divorce), land acquisition cases, services matters relating to pay and allowances and retiral benefits, revenue cases, other civil cases like rent, easement rights, injunction suits, specific performance suits etc. will also be disposed in the same National Lok Adalat by concerned benches, officers, conciliators as informed by Prasenjit Das, the secretary, DLSA Lakhimpur. He has sought the participation of public concerned in the said National Lok Adalat on the designated day in North Lakhimpur headquarter and Dhakuakhana subdivision.

Also Read: 66th Rongali Bihu celebration by Lakhimpur Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan underway

Also Watch: