National president of JCI India Rekhesh Sharma embarks on 3-day Northeast visit

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The national president of JCI India, Advocate Rekhesh Sharma, is on a three-day visit to Assam, focusing on leadership development and community service.

Joining Advocate Rekhesh Sharma on this visit are key JCI leaders, including zonal president JCI SEN CA Shubham Agarwal, immediate past zone president (IPZP) JCI SEN CA Bijay Kr Agarwal, and others. Together, they will visit local organizations within Zone XXV that are spearheading impactful projects such as school and village adoptions, vocational training for underprivileged youth, and implementing renewable energy solutions in remote areas.

His itinerary includes inaugurating sustainable projects, such as Mehendi classes for 100 girls and solar installations at local schools. Key initiatives also involve eye check-up camps and support for an orphanage.

