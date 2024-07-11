Assam: Government gives thrust to empowering underprivileged students

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The use of AI and technology cannot be stopped, and they are playing a big role in the education sector in the state. For example, admissions through the Samarth portal made the process completely transparent, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The CM said this while reimbursing funds to colleges for free admissions to economically weaker students under the Pragyan Bharati scheme. A total of Rs 68 crore was released to 349 higher education institutions as reimbursement for admission fees. Under the Pragyan Bharati scheme, free admission is provided to underprivileged students from families that have an annual income of less than Rs 4 lakh, he stated.

The CM said, "The scheme has been introduced to ensure the ability of the students to enrol in higher education. The scheme was introduced in 2016-17, and 1.79 lakh students availed of free education in the 2016-17 academic year. In the academic year 2023-24, the number of students availing of this scheme increased to 2.94 lakh. Our aim to enhance the number of students opting for higher education has been realized."

He further said, "When we launched the Samarth portal this year, many people objected. But the hassle-free admissions through the Samarth portal of 55% of the 2.24 lakh students applying through the portal proves its efficiency."

In a clear message to the principals of colleges, he pointed out that colleges are collecting Rs 600 per student in the name of magazines and citing other expenditures. He directed the college principals to stop this practice immediately and refund the amounts collected from the students. He said that he will personally monitor whether the refunds are made or not.

"Free admission means free admission. There should be no extra charges from the students. I know that some appointments were made by college authorities by favouring some people, and the salaries of such people are collected from the students. We have brought this scheme with certain objectives, and the principals should understand the spirit behind the scheme. It is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to make the scheme a success," the Chief Minister emphasized.

