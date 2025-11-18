National Press Day 2025 observed in New Delhi

GUWAHATI: National Press Day 2025 was observed on Sunday at the Press Lounge in New Delhi, where journalists and media professionals highlighted the need to protect press credibility amid rising misinformation driven by technological change. The Assam Information Centre and the North East Media Forum jointly organized the event.

Ganesh Bhatt, Bureau Chief of IANS, delivered the keynote address and urged journalists to prioritize accuracy by verifying information before publication. Senior journalist Deepak Dewan called on the media to follow the "three Ws" to ensure factual reporting. Dr Kumar Rakesh stressed the importance of ethical standards and human judgment in newsrooms adopting new technologies.

Sabir Nishat, Deputy Director, noted the role of AI in identifying misleading content while emphasizing journalistic integrity. Journalist Kallol Bhowmik underscored the press's responsibility in preserving truth. The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Pranjal Pratim Das, and members of the press fraternity were felicitated, stated a press release.

