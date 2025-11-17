National Press Day Observed with Felicitation and Cleanliness Drive in Dibrugarh

The event began with an open meeting anchored by Ratul Burhagohain, Secretary of the Greater Dibrugarh Press Club. Manoranjan Hazarika, former president of the District Journalists' Association, inaugurated the programme. Dibakar Dutta, Secretary of Lahowal Press Club, explained the purpose of the event, while President Homen Phukan delivered the welcome address.

Veteran journalist Bibhas Duwara, who has been serving the field for almost three decades now, was felicitated with a seleng sador, gamosa, certificate of appreciation, and memorabilia. The event started with a tribute to the late Assamese icon Zubeen Garg.