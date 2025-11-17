National Press Day Observed with Felicitation and Cleanliness Drive in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: In association with the Dibrugarh District Journalists' Association and the Greater Dibrugarh Press Club, under the initiative of the Lahowal Press Club, the National Press Day was observed with a public meeting and a felicitation ceremony. Dr Shashikanta Saikia, eminent writer and Principal of Dibrugarh Kanoi College, attended as the chief guest.
The event began with an open meeting anchored by Ratul Burhagohain, Secretary of the Greater Dibrugarh Press Club. Manoranjan Hazarika, former president of the District Journalists' Association, inaugurated the programme. Dibakar Dutta, Secretary of Lahowal Press Club, explained the purpose of the event, while President Homen Phukan delivered the welcome address.
Veteran journalist Bibhas Duwara, who has been serving the field for almost three decades now, was felicitated with a seleng sador, gamosa, certificate of appreciation, and memorabilia. The event started with a tribute to the late Assamese icon Zubeen Garg.
Speakers like Bipin Sharma, President of the District Journalists' Association, Manjit Bora, along with several prominent journalists, academics and social workers, addressed the gathering. The member extensively spoke on present-day challenges faced by journalism and the irresponsible remarks by public representatives.
The Lahowal Press Club launched an environmental cleanliness drive along the Sessa River earlier in the day. The Greater Dibrugarh Press Club has also undertaken a tree plantation programme to mark National Press Day.