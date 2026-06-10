National Science Centre Guwahati Opens Registration for Month-Long Summer Hobby Camp 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: National Science Centre, Guwahati, a unit of the National Council of Science Museums under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, announced that it will organise the Summer Hobby Camp 2026 from July 1 at its Khanapara premises.

The month-long programme was designed for students from Class II to Class XI and aimed to promote curiosity, creativity and scientific thinking through hands-on learning experiences.

The camp will offer eight courses, including Creative Art and Craft, Starlight Adventures, Electronics and Robotics, Robotics with Arduino and ESP, AI Boot Camp Junior, AI Boot Camp Senior, Eco-Chem Adventures and Understanding Science Through Performing Art.

Organisers said the programmes would feature interactive sessions, practical activities and experiments to provide exposure to science, technology, engineering, arts and environmental studies.

Registration for the Summer Hobby Camp will begin on June 14 at the National Science Centre, Guwahati. All course materials and activities will be included in the programme fee.

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