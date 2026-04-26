Over 120 educators join sustainability training by Aaranyak at National Science Centre Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Over 120 participants, including teachers and students, attended a sustainability education orientation organised by Aaranyak in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha, Assam and the National Science Centre Guwahati on Friday.

The programme, held at the National Science Centre, trained 53 teachers from 40 schools on integrating sustainability practices into education. Officials highlighted the importance of environmental awareness, biodiversity conservation and participatory learning methods.

Certificates were awarded to several schools for achievements in sustainability initiatives, while sessions covered topics such as biodiversity, water and waste management. Participants also engaged in discussions and a student-led sustainability congress aimed at enhancing awareness and practical learning.

Also Read: Aaranyak distributes handlooms, sewing machines to women near Kaziranga