National Science Centre to Celebrate National Space Day on August 23

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The National Science Centre, Guwahati, will celebrate National Space Day on August 23 with a special programme highlighting India’s journey in astronomy and space exploration. The event, to be held at its Khanapara premises, will commemorate the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which achieved a historic soft landing of the Vikram Lander at the Shiv Shakti Point and deployed the Pragyaan Rover on the lunar surface on August 23, 2023.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan: Ancient Wisdom to Infinite Possibilities.” As part of the occasion, the Centre will inaugurate an exhibition titled “From Ancient Skies to Modern Horizons: Exhibition on Space Heritage in India.”

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Dr. A. A. Mao, Former Director, Botanical Survey of India, Kolkata. It will showcase India’s legacy in space science, tracing the evolution from early astronomical observations to modern achievements in space technology. The day-long programme will begin with an Open House Quiz for students, followed by the inauguration of the exhibition and lectures by eminent speakers. Dr. Madhurya P. Bora, Professor, Department of Physics, Gauhati University, will deliver both the inaugural and a Popular Science Lecture. The celebration will conclude with a valedictory session and prize distribution ceremony.

Officials said the event is aimed at inspiring young minds, fostering scientific curiosity, and celebrating India’s significant contributions to space exploration.

