National security calls for collective responsibility: Lt Gen Neeraj Shukla

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: National security is not confined to safeguarding the country's borders but also depends on internal stability, social harmony and the collective participation of citizens, Lieutenant General Neeraj Shukla, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Gajraj Corps, said while delivering a special lecture at Gauhati University on Friday.

Speaking on the topic 'Understanding National Security with Special Reference to Northeast India', Lt Gen Shukla said national security was a shared responsibility and not the sole concern of the armed forces. He emphasised that every citizen had a role to play in building a peaceful, stable and prosperous nation.

Highlighting the importance of national unity and social cohesion, he said these were essential for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. He added that India's security should be viewed from a broader perspective encompassing not only military preparedness but also economic development, social harmony and collective responsibility.

Addressing the students, Lt Gen Shukla said patriotism was reflected not only in the sacrifices and commitment of armed forces personnel guarding the nation's borders but also in the everyday contributions of citizens towards nation-building. He urged the youth to take pride in India's identity, civilisational heritage and achievements, and contribute to the country's progress through discipline, dedication and a sense of responsibility.

Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, while addressing the gathering, highlighted the Northeast's rich cultural and linguistic diversity and its integral role in India's national identity. He said the region's diverse communities, languages and traditions were bound together by a shared sense of belonging and national spirit. Referring to the Gauhati University anthem composed by Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Prof Mahanta said it reflected the region's diversity and the spirit of unity. He stressed that mutual respect, cultural understanding and social harmony were vital to strengthening national integration.