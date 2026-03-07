NCPCR Holds State-Level Child Rights Conference in Guwahati, Flags Key Concerns

A State Level Conference on Child Rights was held at the Administrative Staff College of Assam in Guwahati on Friday, bringing together government officials, child protection experts, and law enforcement representatives to deliberate on the safety, protection, and welfare of children across the state.

The event was organised by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in coordination with the State Child Protection Society, Assam, under the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Assam.

