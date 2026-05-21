NCSC Invites SC/ST Youth for Free Skill Training in AI, IT and Accounting in Guwahati for 2026-27

STAFF REPORTER
GUWAHATI: The National Career Service Centre (NCSC) for SC/ST, Guwahati, under the Directorate General of Employment, invited applications from eligible SC/ST jobseekers for free skill development and training programmes for the 2026-27 session. The initiative offered one-year courses in Special Coaching, Computer Hardware Maintenance, Software Training, Office Automation, Accounting and Publishing Assistant, Computer Application and Business Accounting Associate, and Cyber Secured Web Development Associate. A two-month foundation course on Artificial Intelligence Technology was also introduced. Candidates aged between 18 and 30 years who had passed Higher Secondary (10+2) examination were made eligible for the programmes. Selected candidates would receive free training and stipends of up to Rs 1,000 per month for most courses, while the Artificial Intelligence course would be free without stipend support. The courses are scheduled to begin from July 1, 2026, at various centres. Interested candidates have been asked to apply on or before May 31 through National Career Service Portal or Directorate General of Employment.
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