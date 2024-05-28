National Career Service Centre (NCSC) for SC/STs invites applications for free stipendiary training programmes

SHILLONG: The National Career Service Centre for SC/STs, Jowai under M/o Labour & Employment (DGE), Government of India, District Employment Exchange Building, West Jaintia Hills District (PH: 03652-220020), is going to conduct its free stipendiary (1) One Year Special Coaching Scheme under Shorthand, (2) One year 'O' level Computer Training and (3) Computer Hardware Maintenance Training (CHM) from 1st July 2024 for eligible SC/STs candidates in order equip them for their effective performance in the different clerical grade competitive examinations conducted by various recruitment agencies.

During training period, there is provision to pay stipend at Rs. 1000/month to each trainee and free study materials. Interested SC/ST candidates/job seekers registered with Employment Exchanges, with +2 pass or above as educational qualification, age between 18 to 30 years as on 1st July 2024, can apply for these training programmes on or before the deadline. The willing SC/STs candidates may visit www.ncs.gov.in and submit their application to the centre concerned or collect the free application form from the centre in between during the office hours i.e. 10.00 A.M to 5 P.M. and the last date for receiving of application is 15/06/2024. Candidates shall be considered only for one course and they will be able to indicate their choice of courses in order of their preferences.

Xerox copies of educational qualifications, mark sheets, caste certificate, aadhar card, income certificate (below 3 lakhs per annum) and valid employment exchange registration card are essential documents to be enclosed at the time of submitting the application form. No TA/DA will be claimed by the candidates while participating in written test/document verification. (PIB)

