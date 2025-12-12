NCW chief’s push for women protection mechanism in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, undertook an official visit to Assam from December 11 to 14 to review and enhance women’s safety measures and the implementation of welfare schemes across the state.

During her visit, Rahatkar held detailed review meetings with administrative leaders and senior police officers in Nagaon and Tezpur. The sessions assessed case management, responsiveness to women’s grievances, institutional support systems, and district preparedness in addressing violence, trafficking, cyber offences, and welfare delivery. She urged officials to ensure survivor-centred interventions and strict adherence to protocols.

The Chairperson also interacted with beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana, Arunodaya Yojana, and other welfare schemes to evaluate on-ground impact. She addressed elected women representatives under the ‘She is a Changemaker’ initiative to encourage leadership and participation at the grassroots level. Rahatkar further inspected One Stop Centres in both districts, reviewing infrastructure, case-handling mechanisms, inter-departmental coordination, and support services.

The visit aimed to reinforce accountability, responsiveness, and sensitivity of district authorities towards women’s issues, underscoring NCW’s commitment to strengthening the ecosystem for women’s safety and empowerment in Assam.

