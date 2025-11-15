Assam: ‘Vishwas Yatra’ women’s safety bike rally reaches Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The Assam State Women’s Commission has organized a bike rally titled ‘Vishwas Yatra’ to raise awareness about women’s safety, rights, and legal assistance. The rally’s participants gathered on Friday at the Golaghat Awarat Bhawan for a sensitization meeting.

The rally was led by the Commission’s Chairperson, Angurlata Deka, and its ViceChairperson, accompanied by about fifty women. Upon arrival at Awarat Bhawan, the team was warmly welcomed by the Golaghat District Collector, the Senior District Police Superintendent, and officials from the Women and Child Welfare Department.

The meeting was attended by the District Collector, Senior Police Superintendent, District Council Chairperson, District Council Chief Executive Officer, officials from the State Judicial Services Authority, prominent social workers, and representatives from the district administration and police department. Speakers highlighted the need to increase public sensitivity toward crimes against women, improve safety measures, inform citizens about women’s legal rights and the government support available.

Also Read: Unity March in Golaghat marks 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel