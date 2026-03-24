NDA Holds Joint Guwahati Roadshow Ahead of Nomination Filing

New Guwahati candidate Diplu Ranjan Sharma used the occasion to draw a sharp contrast with the opposition, while articulating the NDA's core campaign message for Assam.

"In elections, everyone must compete, but have you seen the opposition speak today? It is just a matter of waiting for the right time," he said.

Sharma said the alliance carries the hopes of the people, the blessings of the public, and the support of Assam's youth and women. He also framed the NDA's mission in cultural terms, invoking the Assamese concept of 'jati, mati, bheti' — community, land, and foundation — as the bedrock of what the alliance is working to protect.

"We are working to safeguard the interests of the indigenous people of the state," he added.