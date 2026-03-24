NDA Holds Joint Guwahati Roadshow Ahead of Nomination Filing

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) put on a coordinated show of strength in Guwahati on Monday, staging a joint roadshow across key constituencies before candidates headed to the District Commissioner's office to file their nomination papers for the Assam Assembly Election 2026.
The event was widely seen as a deliberate display of alliance unity at a time when signs of internal dissent have surfaced within the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
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The roadshow brought together candidates from four constituencies under a single procession. BJP nominees Pradyut Bordoloi (Dispur), Diplu Ranjan Sharma (New Guwahati), and Vijay Gupta (Guwahati Central) participated alongside Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Tapan Das (Dimoria).
Supporters assembled in large numbers at Khanapara before the joint convoy moved towards the DC's office, with party flags flying and slogans filling the air along the route.
Speaking to the media after filing his nomination, Pradyut Bordoloi — whose entry into the BJP had drawn attention in political circles — addressed questions about his position within the party directly.
"I have joined the BJP without any conditions. I want to ensure that my dignity, self-respect, and individuality are preserved," he said.
He added that the public response he received on Monday had removed any lingering doubts from his mind. "The kind of response I have received today has given me a new kind of motivation," Bordoloi said.
New Guwahati candidate Diplu Ranjan Sharma used the occasion to draw a sharp contrast with the opposition, while articulating the NDA's core campaign message for Assam.
"In elections, everyone must compete, but have you seen the opposition speak today? It is just a matter of waiting for the right time," he said.
Sharma said the alliance carries the hopes of the people, the blessings of the public, and the support of Assam's youth and women. He also framed the NDA's mission in cultural terms, invoking the Assamese concept of 'jati, mati, bheti' — community, land, and foundation — as the bedrock of what the alliance is working to protect.
"We are working to safeguard the interests of the indigenous people of the state," he added.