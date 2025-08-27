NDA to sound assembly poll bugle at Khanapara ground on Aug 29: BJP

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that the formal campaign for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections will be launched on August 29 with a massive Panchayat Representatives’ Conference at Khanapara ground, to be graced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing the media at the party’s state headquarters, BJP leader Pallav Lochan Das said that the conference will witness the participation of all top leaders of the NDA alliance including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Gana Parishad (AGP), Rabha Hasong Joutha Sangram Samittee and Janashakti.

“The event is expected to draw 16,671 panchayat representatives of the BJP and over 1,500 representatives of AGP, along with elected members from autonomous councils such as the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and Dimasa Hasao Autonomous Council. However, representatives from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) will remain absent in view of the upcoming elections there,” das said.

Das further said, “Union Home Minister Shah is scheduled to attend two government programmes and one political function during his Guwahati visit. Prior to the Khanapara sammilan, he will inaugurate the newly constructed Assam Raj Bhavan building. Later in the day, he will also launch the year-long centenary celebrations of Golap Borbora, Assam’s first non-Congress Chief Minister, at a state government function at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.”

