Guwahati: BJP demands stern action against ‘anti-Assam elements’

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a sharp attack on the Assam Nagarik Samaj and several intellectuals, accusing them of conspiring against the interests of indigenous people of the State.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s state headquarters, BJP chief spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay, along with spokespersons Dr. Zafreen Mehjabin and Pranjal Kalita, strongly condemned the “anti-Assam remarks” made at a recent citizens’ convention organized by Assam Nagarik Samaj. The convention was led by Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, eminent intellectual Hiren Gohain, and others including Paresh Malakar and Harekrishna Deka.

Upadhyay alleged that while enjoying the state’s resources, Assam Nagarik Samaj is “nurturing sympathy towards Bangladeshi infiltrators” and encouraging a conspiracy to “weaken Assam politically and economically.” He further claimed that such activities are being carried out under the patronage of the Congress.

The BJP spokesperson also named several national figures, including former UPA advisor Prashant Bhushan, human rights activist Harsh Mander, former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed, and former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar, accusing them of threatening the survival of indigenous Assamese communities.

Highlighting past incidents, Upadhyay alleged that Congress and its allies had secretly fueled unrest during the anti-CAA movement and even attempted to damage institutions such as the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra. He also pointed to Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind leader Mahmood Madani’s opposition to the NRC and the “shocking endorsement” of Jamiat by Assam Opposition Leader Debabrata Saikia.

“Ajit Kumar Bhuyan has betrayed Assamese self-respect for political gains, while left-wing intellectuals like Dr. Hiren Gohain are repeatedly standing against Assamese identity,” Upadhyay said. He added that such elements must be exposed and dealt firmly.

The BJP has urged Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to identify and imprison anti-Assam elements who, it claims, are working to paralyze the state’s indigenous people through illegal encroachment, foreigner rehabilitation, and political conspiracies.

