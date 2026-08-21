NDRF rescues 57-year-old woman from Brahmaputra in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescued a 57-year-old woman from the Brahmaputra after she fell overboard from a ferry near the Gateway of Guwahati on Wednesday.

The NDRF received a distress alert at around 11.05 am reporting that a passenger had fallen into the river. A team led by Inspector Anurag Kumar Singh, stationed at Madhyam Khanda Ghat in North Guwahati, was immediately mobilised.

The team reached the reported location at around 11.45 am and launched a downstream search using specialised water-rescue equipment. Despite strong currents and difficult navigational conditions, the rescuers located the woman at around 12.10 pm, nearly 2.5 km downstream from the point where she had fallen.

The rescuers pulled her safely out of the river and identified her as 57-year-old Khanteshwari Khatnar of Dhupartal in Nalbari district.

She was subsequently taken to Lachit Ghat and handed over to Emergency Medical Services for medical evaluation and treatment under the supervision of Assam Police Sub-Inspector Chhaynika Medhi.

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