Indian Army and NDRF Conduct Joint Flood Relief Exercise in Doomdooma Ahead of Monsoon Season

With the monsoon season approaching and the threat of recurring floods looming over Upper Assam, the Red Shield Gunners operating under the Spear Corps of the Indian Army conducted a joint flood relief training exercise with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Doomdooma.

Dubbed 'Exercise Jal Raksha', the drill was designed to sharpen emergency flood response capabilities and strengthen coordination between the Army and the NDRF — two of the primary agencies deployed during flood crises in the Northeast.

The training began with an equipment display and detailed briefing by the Indian Army, covering the composition, role, and operational capabilities of flood relief columns — giving all participating personnel a clear picture of available resources and deployment protocols.

On the second day, the exercise moved to the field, with activities conducted at two locations along key water bodies — Rupai and Tengapani Ghat — providing realistic, on-ground training conditions for flood rescue and relief operations.

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