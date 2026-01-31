Assam News

Kokrajhar: All Assam Employees’ Council (AAEC) stages protest demanding Old Pension Scheme

The AAEC staged a two-hour sit-in demonstration in Kokrajhar on Friday demanding the withdrawal of the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and the reintroduction of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in Assam.
KOKRAJHAR: The All Assam Employees’ Council (AAEC) staged a two-hour sit-in demonstration in Kokrajhar on Friday demanding the withdrawal of the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and the reintroduction of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in Assam.

The protest was held from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm in front of Gandhi Park under the aegis of Kokrajhar District Employees’ Council as part of a series of state-wide protest programmes. The AAEC has been opposing the New Pension Scheme, which came into effect on February 1, 2005, maintaining that pension is a rightful entitlement of employees and not a concession. The organization stated that the demand to restore the Old Pension Scheme was aimed at ensuring future financial security for workers, teachers, employees, and officers across the state.

