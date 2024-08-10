NEDFi can join hands with government to boost women empowerment: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the 29th foundation day celebration of NEDFi at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Friday.

The CM said that North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi) can join hands with the Assam government in bolstering women's empowerment and creating more entrepreneurship in the state through microlending facilities.

Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that NEDFi can tie up with the state government in its initiative to provide business opportunities to women working in self-help groups through the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Scheme. He said that under Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Scheme Phase I, the government will grant a sum of Rs. 10,000 in the first year as a seed fund to the women beneficiaries. This seed fund will be utilised to fulfil the purpose of business venture initiatives. In phase II of the scheme, in the second year, successful women entrepreneurs will get a sum of Rs. 25,000. Out of this amount, Rs. 12,500 will be given as bank loans, and the rest of the amount will be granted by the state government. He said that NEDFi can partner with the government in providing loan amounts to the beneficiaries. He, therefore, requested the NEDFi functionaries to read every component of the Mahila Udyamita Scheme to extend its readiness to align with the scheme.

Hailing the NEDFi for the success of its microlending scheme, which was launched in 2022, Dr. Sarma said that under the scheme, a total of 10891 entrepreneurs have been benefitted. The scheme also opened a door of opportunities to the entrepreneurs in the region. The Chief Minister also launched a digital mobile app for the NEDFi Micro Lending Scheme, which aimed at lending a helping hand to the small enterprises and entrepreneurs of the NE Region.

Chief Minister Dr. Sarma also thanked NEDFi for its role in providing assistance to micro, small, and medium enterprises for setting up industrial infrastructure projects in the North East. He said that over the years NEDFi has been a crucial force in providing quick and hassle-free loans to the entrepreneurs, which help them to become Atmanirbhar.

The Chief Minister on the occasion also felicitated Padma Shri Awardees Sarbeswar Basumatary from Assam and Moirangthem Muktamani Devi from Manipur.

Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, CMD NEDFI PVSLN Murty and other dignitaries, were present on the occasion, as stated in a press release.

