NEDFi report on microplastic remediation on Brahmaputra’s shores released at IITG

GUWAHATI: The NEDFi report titled ‘Survey and Studies on Remediation of Microplastic on Shorelines of Brahmaputra River’ was released at OCTAVATE 2026, North East’s premier technology conclave, organised by the NEST Cluster of IIT Guwahati from August 10 to 12.

The event was attended by NEC Secretary Satinder Kumar Bhalla, Ministry of DoNER Director Vijay Kumar Goel, NEST Cluster Chairman and IIT Guwahati Director Prof Devendra Jalihal, senior NEDFi officials, representatives of NITs, foreign delegates, IIT faculty members, students and other stakeholders.

The study, conducted by Prof Vimal Katiyar and his team at IIT Guwahati under NEDFi’s Techno Economic Development Fund, examined microplastic contamination along the Brahmaputra shoreline. Field sampling covered more than 20 strategically selected sites, including residential, rural, industrial, treatment plant and airport-influenced locations.

Researchers used FTIR spectroscopy and microscopy to characterise microplastics and evaluated remediation approaches, including floating barriers and biofilm-assisted degradation. The report provided policy recommendations and strategies based on field findings to support environmental resilience and protection of the Brahmaputra ecosystem, a press release said.

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