Brahmaputra Board Submits DPR for Kulsi Multipurpose River Project

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam-Meghalaya bonhomie appears to have facilitated the realisation of the Kulsi Multipurpose Project. The Brahmaputra Board handed over the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and all associated project records of the project to the Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL) today.

The Kulsi Multipurpose Project is proposed across the Kulsi River along the Assam-Meghalaya border and is envisaged as a multipurpose project. It is designed to provide irrigation benefits to a gross command area of approximately 26,000 hectares and generate 55 MW of hydropower with incidental flood benefits. As per the DPR, the estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,454.95 crore.

The Government of Meghalaya conveyed that, pursuant to the decision taken in the Chief Minister-level meeting between the Governments of Meghalaya and Assam held on June 2, 2025, it has no objection to the updating of the DPR of the Kulsi Multipurpose Project by Government of Assam. It further records that the DPR shall be updated by the Government of Assam in consultation with the Power Department, Government of Meghalaya, while taking into consideration stakeholder consultations with project-affected people, suitable funding arrangements, a power-sharing agreement between the two states, and appropriate financial compensation for persons affected by the project.

The formal transfer of the DPR marks a significant milestone in the progress of the Kulsi Multipurpose Project and demonstrates the ongoing collaboration between the Government of India and the governments of Assam and Meghalaya in fostering water resources infrastructure development in the region. The project is expected to contribute significantly to irrigation development, hydropower generation, and incidental flood benefits, along with the development of tourism, thereby supporting the socio-economic development of Assam and Meghalaya.

Also Read: 30 tea gardens damaged due to flood, says Assam Minister Rameswar Teli