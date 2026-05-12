Government must focus on public welfare, women's safety: APCC president Gaurav Gogoi

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Monday said that the BJP government in the state must focus on public welfare and ensure the safety of women, while asserting that the Assam Police should prioritize security concerns instead of acting as "agents of the BJP." His remarks came ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, scheduled to take place on May 12 in Guwahati.

Gogoi said that in a democracy, the interests and welfare of the people should remain the top priority of any government.

"In a democracy, people's interests matter most. This government must fulfil the expectations of the people of Assam. The women of Assam have voted for the BJP. But the security of women remains a critical issue in Assam. I am assuming Assam Police, instead of acting as agents of the BJP, will in the future be strictly ordered to focus on the security of women."

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