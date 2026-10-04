NEET stages Swachhata street plays in in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: North East Educational Trust (NEET), with support from Oil India Limited (OIL), conducted a series of street plays across Guwahati as part of Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 to promote cleanliness, hygiene, waste management and responsible civic behaviour.

The performances were held on October 1 at S K Bhuyan Road, Uzanbazar, and on Gandhi Jayanti at Sati Radhika Shanti Udyaan, Guwahati Commerce Point and City Center Mall. The young performers addressed issues including waste segregation, responsible disposal and maintaining clean public spaces.

The performances marked the culmination of a 14-day Swachhata Awareness Street Theatre Workshop held from September 17 to 30 for 19 regular learners of NEET's Community Library from marginalised backgrounds. The free workshop combined awareness on cleanliness, waste management and civic responsibility with training in acting, storytelling, voice modulation, teamwork and audience engagement.

Across the four performances, the young participants reached an estimated 950 people. Sherry A G Syiem, Chief Manager (HR&A), PL, Oil India Limited, attended the performance at City Center Mall.

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