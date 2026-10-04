Guwahati Airport Introduces Bamboo-Themed Book Fair to Celebrate Assam's Culture

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The bamboo-structured arrival village at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport has taken on a new dimension with the introduction of a book fair, offering arriving passengers an opportunity to browse books in a distinctive setting inspired by Assam's traditional bamboo craftsmanship.

Located at the airport's new Terminal 2, the initiative seeks to make the arrival experience more engaging and memorable while promoting reading and showcasing the cultural identity of Assam and the Northeast.

The book fair features a collection of books across genres, including fiction, non-fiction, children's books, and other popular titles. Passengers can browse the collection and discover books of their choice while spending time at the arrival village.

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