STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The North-Eastern Hydraulic and Allied Research Institute (NEHARI), Brahmaputra Board, Guwahati, and the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to strengthen cooperation in hydraulic research and river management.

The agreement was exchanged during the inaugural ceremony of the National Conference on Integrated River, Reservoir and Dam Systems (IRRDS-2026), being held in Pune from November 19 to 20, in the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Paatil and other dignitaries, senior officials, scientists and engineers.

The MoU provides for joint research, technical guidance to upgrade hydraulic modelling and laboratory facilities, specialised training, knowledge sharing and collaborative studies on river management and hydraulic structures.

The partnership is expected to strengthen NEHARI's technical capabilities by drawing on CWPRS's advanced research facilities and expertise, particularly in addressing floods, riverbank erosion, sediment transport and sustainable water resource management in the Brahmaputra and Barak basins.

As part of the conference, NEHARI Director Dr Ranjit Deka delivered a technical lecture on "Integrated Flood and Riverbank Erosion Management in the Brahmaputra Basin: Challenges, Strategies and Way Forward". He discussed key challenges and scientific approaches to developing sustainable river management strategies.

NEHARI and the Brahmaputra Board also set up an exhibition stall showcasing their research activities, laboratory facilities, hydraulic modelling capabilities, publications and contributions to river engineering and water resource management in the North-Eastern region.