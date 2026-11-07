NEHARI Hosts Workshop on RTI, Service Rules, and Vigilance for Brahmaputra Board Staff

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The North Eastern Hydraulic and Allied Research Institute (NEHARI), under the Brahmaputra Board, organised a three-day training workshop on RTI, service rules and vigilance in collaboration with the Ministerial Staff Training Unit of the Income Tax Department, Assam, from November 3 to 5. Inaugurating the workshop, NEHARI Director Dr Ranjit Deka highlighted the importance of the subjects in official work. Income Tax Officer (Training) Kirity Bijay Nandi also attended the inaugural session. A total of 24 Brahmaputra Board personnel received certificates after completing the training.

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