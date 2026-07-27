NEHARI-CWPRS Training on River Modelling Equips North East Engineers with Skills in Flood, Erosion and Hydraulic Analysis

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The North Eastern Hydraulic and Allied Research Institute (NEHARI) of the Brahmaputra Board, in collaboration with the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, organised a five-day training workshop on “Model Study for River Engineering Works” from July 21 to 25. The workshop was inaugurated by CWPRS Director Selva Balan, who highlighted the growing importance of model studies and advanced technologies in sustainable river management. The inaugural session was also attended by CWPRS Scientist ‘E’ Prasad S. Kunjeer and NEHARI Director Ranjit Deka. The programme featured lectures and hands-on training on numerical modelling, flood estimation, river erosion analysis, hydraulic model design, HEC-RAS software applications, river training works, canal design, physical modelling and two-dimensional river modelling. Experts from CWPRS and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati served as resource persons. A total of 16 participants from academic institutions, the Brahmaputra Board and the Water Resources Departments of Meghalaya and Manipur received certificates on successful completion of the training.

Also Read: NEHARI Workshop Builds GIS, Remote Sensing Skills for Sustainable Water Management in Northeast