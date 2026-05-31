NEHARI Workshop Builds GIS, Remote Sensing Skills for Sustainable Water Management in Northeast

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The North Eastern Hydraulic and Allied Research Institute (NEHARI) under the Brahmaputra Board successfully conducted a two-day workshop on "GIS & Remote Sensing for Water Resources Sector" on May 29 and 30 in collaboration with the South Asian Institute for Advanced Research and Development.

A total of 26 participants from various offices of the Brahmaputra Board and Water Resources Departments of northeastern states, including Assam and Nagaland, were awarded certificates upon successful completion of the training programme.

The workshop focused on enhancing technical capacity in the application of Geographic Information System (GIS) and Remote Sensing technologies for sustainable water resource management.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Ranjit Deka, Director of NEHARI, who highlighted the growing significance of GIS and remote sensing tools in improving decision-making, project efficiency and sustainable planning in the water resources sector. Dr. Biswajit Roy Chowdhury, Founder Chairman of SAIARD, was also present during the inaugural session.

The workshop featured expert lectures and practical training sessions on key topics such as remote sensing basics, GIS applications, flood management, watershed delineation, use of open-source datasets, and applications of Google Earth Engine in the water resources sector.

Participants received hands-on exposure to downloading datasets from platforms like USGS Earth Explorer, Bhoonidhi, WRIS and CWC, alongside practical applications of HEC-RAS modelling, flood zoning, NDWI and MNDWI analysis.

Experts and guest faculty from North Eastern Space Applications Centre and SAIARD delivered technical sessions throughout the programme.

The valedictory session was chaired by Adil Khan, IAS, Secretary of the Brahmaputra Board, who underscored the transformative role of GIS and remote sensing technologies in enhancing organizational efficiency, planning and sustainable development.

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